PUTRAJAYA: Outdoor events associated with 2019 Warriors Day tomorrow in this administrative capital and several states have been postponed due to the haze that has lowered air quality to a ‘’very unhealthy’’ level.

The parade scheduled at Dataran Pahlawan Negara here tomorrow has been postponed, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Department.

However, the reciting of the yasin, a tahlil and a doa selamat as well as a special khutbah (sermon) during the Friday prayers will take place as scheduled, it said.

As at 6pm today, the Air Pollutant Index (API) in Putrajaya was 199.

An API reading of between zero and 50 indicates good air quality; 51 and 100, moderate; 101 and 200, unhealthy; 201 and 300, very unhealthy and 301 and above, hazardous.

In SHAH ALAM, the Office of the Selangor Mentri Besar said the laying of a wreath at the Selangor State Memorial Monument has been postponed.

The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, was to have laid the wreath.

As at 7pm today, the API in Johan Setia, Klang, was 256; Shah Alam, 213 and Petaling Jaya, 205.

In IPOH, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, called for the postponement of the Warriors Day event to a date to be set later.

The Warriors Day event in Kedah has also been postponed. — Bernama