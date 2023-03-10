Haze: High-risk groups advised to take preventive measures

MALACCA: The public, especially those who are at high risk, such as children, the elderly and chronic patients, is advised to always take care of their health and take preventive measures to avoid respiratory tract infections following the current hazy conditions.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem said they are also advised to seek treatment immediately if they experience shortness of breath, conjunctivitis, or have an asthma attack.

“Asthma, conjunctivitis, and respiratory tract infections are the three haze-related diseases monitored by the Melaka Health Department at several sentinel health clinics statewide and the Melaka Hospital Emergency Department.

“However, based on the monitoring, no significant upward trend was recorded for all the diseases from March 1 to Sept 30,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the state Health Department will continue to monitor the situation and act in accordance with the National Haze Action Plan and the Haze Health Management Action Plan if the situation worsens.

Ngwe also advised the public to limit outdoor activities and wear suitable face masks when going out.

“The public is advised to follow the Health Department’s health advice and recommendations and obtain information related to preventive measures to reduce the health effects on the websites https//:www.infosihat.gov.my and www.moh.gov.my,” he said.

Unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings were recorded in three areas in Melaka, namely Alor Gajah at 122, Bukit Rambai (155) and Bandaraya Melaka (134), at 2 am yesterday.

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates that the air quality is good; 51-100, moderate; 101-200, unhealthy; 201-300, very unhealthy; and above 300, hazardous. -Bernama