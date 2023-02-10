Haze: High-risk groups should remain vigilant, heed warnings - Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) has reminded the public, especially those in high-risk groups, to always be aware of the current haze situation and heed warnings issued by the relevant agenices.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Central Disaster Management Committee chairman, said the country was currently facing weather changes due to the monsoonal shift, resulting in hot and dry weather as well as haze that has caused unhealthy air quality in some states.

“I have instructed all parties involved in disaster management to always be ready to face any eventuality that may affect the lives of the people,“ he said in a post on Facebook today.

He also advised the public to always check on the latest and authentic information through the Department of Environment’s website at https://apims.doe.gov.my/home.html, as well as that of the Malaysian Meteorological Department at www.met.gov.my and their social media accounts, or through the myCuaca application.

“May we always be protected from any calamity that can lead to health, property and life-threatening problems,“ he added. -Bernama