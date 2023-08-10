Haze: Johor DOE launches active patrols to combat open burning

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Department of Environment (DOE) is actively patrolling across areas with the potential for open burning due to the haze affecting several districts in the state.

Its director, Dr Mohd Famey Yusoff, said the department deployed around 20 enforcement officers in the daily patrols, focusing on peatland areas.

“Patrols are carried out daily, especially in peatland areas such as in Muar and industrial areas in Pengerang and Pasir Gudang.

“This is because fires that occur in peatlands are difficult to extinguish and take a considerable amount of time to put out. Moreover, they release a large amount of smoke. Therefore, our patrols are primarily focused on areas like these,” he said when met here today.

He said this when asked about the measures taken by the state DOE to mitigate the effects of the haze in the state.

According to Mohd Famey, a total of 395 cases of open burning were recorded in Johor between January and September.

He said most of these cases occurred in residential areas, where residents conducted small-scale burnings. As a result, immediate warning notices were issued to those involved to prevent such incidents from recurring.

He also said that the department constantly monitors the Air Pollutant Index (API), as five locations recorded unhealthy air quality as of 10am today, namely Segamat (155), Batu Pahat (163), Larkin (157), Pasir Gudang (152) and Tangkak (155).

“However, the API readings in Johor are consistent and not increasing. As for now, the public is not required to wear face masks, and schools do not need to be closed since the readings are below 200,” he said.

He also advised the public to download the MyIPU application to stay updated with real-time API readings, which are updated every hour.

As of 3pm today, the API reading in Segamat was 153, Batu Pahat (161), Larkin (152) and Tangkak (154), which were unhealthy, while Pasir Gudang (96) was moderate. - Bernama