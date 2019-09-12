Haze: Pahang MB advises schools to prioritise health of students

KUANTAN: Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) today advised school authorities in the state to give priority to the health of students and close schools if the current haze reaches a critical stage.

He said it is hoped that the school authorities will adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) with regard to the haze, such as supplying face masks to students and teachers and calling off outdoor activities.

“I hope the authorities of the affected schools will keep abreast of the developments with regard to the haze and act accordingly,” he said in a statement.

Wan Rosdy advised parents and guardians of students to abide by the instructions of the school authorities and take the appropriate action to reduce outdoor activities outside the school hours.

Based on the Air Pollutant Index Management System (Apims), the API for Jerantut was at an unhealthy 116 at 10am.

The API was at a moderate level for three other districts, namely Rompin (85); Temerloh (99) and Kuantan (77 at Indera Mahkota and 76 at Balok Baru). — Bernama