IPOH: The Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will continue to monitor and patrol areas at risk of open fires to prevent worsening haze in the state.

Its director, Azmi Osman said the department is now paying more attention to hotspot areas which are at risks of burning namely along the Gerik-Banding East West Highway (JRTB) and around the Sungai Siput forest area.

“The firefighters are on regular visits to monitor the hotspots and so far, no fire cases have been recorded in the peat lands in the state,“ he said at a press conference after the Perak JBPM monthly gathering here today.

Azmi said the department recorded 2,256 fire cases which involved 171 forest fires, bush or weed fires (1,674 cases), field fires (80 cases) and garbage fires (331 cases) reported from January until yesterday.

He also advised the public not to do open burning and throw cigarette butts recklessly as part of the effort to address the haze issue.

“Besides, those who enjoy jungle trekking activities in the forest are advised to avoid lighting up mosquito repellents or building camp fires which can cause fires,” he added. — Bernama