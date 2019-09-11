Haze: Pulau Tioman ferry service not affected

KUANTAN: The very unhealthy haze condition recorded at Rompin near here is not affecting the ferry service at Tanjung Gemok jetty which is the gateway to Pulau Tioman.

Bluewater Express operations manager Mohammad Syafiq Farhan said today the ferry trips would go on as scheduled at 7am and 11am.

“Visibility is still safe for the journey ... so far no problem and we will follow current situation if there were orders from the authorities,” he said when contacted here today.

Rompin recorded the highest Air Pollutant Index (API) in the country with a reading of 225 which is categorised as very unhealthy as at 2 pm this evening based on the API Management System (APIMS).

Apart from Rompin, four other stations in Pahang showed readings at moderate level namely in Temerloh 77, Jerantut (83), Indera Mahkota (76) and Balok Baru in Kuantan (76). — Bernama