Haze: Schools must comply with set guidelines - Fadhlina

KUANTAN: Schools are asked to comply with the set guidelines following the haze that is affecting some areas in the country, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix).

She said the guidelines, among others, stipulated that schools cannot conduct outdoor activities if the air pollution index (API) reading exceeded 100.

“We often stress that these guidelines apply to everyone and must be followed to avoid any untoward incident,“ she told reporters after closing the national-level Mahrajan Al-Quran programme here today.

The number of areas recording unhealthy API readings this morning increased to 16, covering nine states with Cheras in the national capital recording the highest reading at 164.

“We will seek the advice of the Ministry of Health from time to time regarding recommendations to close (schools) or wear face masks and so on,“ she said.

Meanwhile, asked on teacher shortage issue, she said it was temporary and the ministry always worked together with the Education Service Commission (SPP) to address the problem.

“The shortage is temporary and we have just completed interviews for one-off recruitment and are currently in the process of hiring on a contract of service (COS) basis,“ she explained.

The media previously reported that the National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP) claimed that schools across the country were experiencing a shortage of over 20,000 teachers which needed to be solved immediately.

On the Mahrajan Al-Quran programme, Fadhlina said the annual event was attended by approximately 688 participants from primary and secondary schools.

She said the programme aims to develop the potential and personality of students besides improving their ability and courage. -Bernama