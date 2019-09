PUTRAJAYA: Government agencies or organisers of sporting events who plan to hold outdoor sports activities in the near future are advised to comply with standards set by the National Sports Council (MSN) and the National Sports Institute (ISN).

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pix), however, said it is the ministry’s policy to leave it to the organisers to decide whether to proceed with the events during the ongoing haze period.

“The ministry’s policy is that we give agencies, departments or organisers to make their own decision, but our advice is clear which is to follow the standards set by MSN or ISN,” he told the press conference after chairing the Malaysia Games (SUKMA Johor) Main Committee Meeting yesterday.

In addition, Syed Saddiq said his ministry would constantly monitor the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings nationwide to ensure national athletes were not exposed to the haze.

If there is no drop in the API readings ahead of the Malaysia Sports Challenge 2019 this October, then the ministry would need to think of an alternative in making the event successful, he added.

“It is still too early for us to make any announcement. We are monitoring the current haze situation, and what is important is that we must be ready with an alternative plan,” he explained.

Most areas in Peninsular Malaysia showed a decline in API readings as of noon today, but six areas in Sarawak continued to see an increase in air quality, with Mukah being the latest area to reach a very unhealthy API level.

Meanwhile, in the Peninsula, the number of areas that recorded unhealthy air quality with API readings above 101 has increased to 39 today compared to 35 recorded yesterday.

An API between zero and 50 indicates good air quality; 51 and 100, moderate; 101 and 200, unhealthy; 201 and 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous. - Bernama