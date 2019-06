PETALING JAYA: Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, the man who admitted to being in a leaked gay sex video clip that went viral on social media, has been released on police bail.

Police said he was freed at 5.45pm today from after one guarantor had posted his bail at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters.

Earlier, he was at Hospital Kuala Lumpur for a medical examination after being arrested at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport yesterday evening.

Haziq had implicated Economic Affairs minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as the other man involved in the sex video clip.

Azmin has since categorically denied that he was in the clip, calling the whole situation a nefarious plot to destroy his political career.

Haziq is being investigated under four criminal sections, including committing carnal intercourse and spreading obscene materials.