KUALA LUMPUR: Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, who claimed to be one of the two men in the sex video that also implicated a cabinet minister, was arrested while attempting to fly out to Manila yesterday.

This was based on details on his flight ticket, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said today.

He said the senior private secretary to the deputy primary industries minister was detained at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) by a Bukit Aman Special Investigations team at 6pm.

“Haziq Abdullah is being investigated under Section 292 of the Penal Code for the sale or otherwise of obscene material and Section 504 for the intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

“He is also being investigated under Section 377B for committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities,” Huzir said in a statement here, today.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old PKR Santubong youth chief had posted a video on Facebook, claiming that he was one of the two men in a sex video that went viral a day earlier, before also alleging that Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was the other person in the clip.

Azmin, however, has denied the allegation, saying that it was nothing but a nefarious plot to assassinate his reputation and character in an attempt to destroy his political career. — Bernama