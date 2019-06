PETALING JAYA: It was Mohamed Azmin Ali who made the video recording for his own collection, claimed Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz (pix).

“I know you are a sick man because only you could have recorded the videos,“ Haziq Abdullah said in a statement posted on his Facebook page today.

Haziq Abdullah, who confessed on cyberspace that he was one of the performers in the viral lewd video which allegedly featured a federal minister, also claimed that when he met the Economic Affairs Minister’s political secretary Hilman Idham at Zest Restaurant in Marriot Putrajaya, he was asked to deny it was Azmin in the video and was asked to lie for him.

“I asked for more time to consult my parents and this angered him (Hilman). After I refused he made threats and said ‘this’ will be shut down within 48 hours with or without my help to lie.”

“I am worried that more videos will be leaked and the luxury you (Mohamed Azmin) have as a minister is deniability whereas my future is over.

“You even have the Prime Minister pledging his full support before any formal investigation had been done. Only the truth can set me free as I am concerned for the safety of my family and mine,“ he added.

Haziq Abdullah alleged that he first met Mohamed Azmin at the Grand Continental Kuching three years ago, then at Pullman Kuching during PKR party polls in October last year, again in the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur during Mohamed Azmin’s stint as Mentri Pengiring to the Brunei Sultan in March this year and most recently at the Fourpoint Hotel Sandakan last month.

Haziq Abdullah, the senior private secretary to Deputy Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said the lack of support from the Pakatan Harapan government shows that the ‘Reformasi’ agenda is no longer in existence.

He was accused by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad of having a political agenda, after he released his confession.