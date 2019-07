KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested several people believed to be behind the production and circulation of a gay sex video purportedly of Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali and a deputy minister’s former aide.

The number of suspects held is unclear but it is believed that more than five suspects including the former aide Haziq Aziz (pix) and the mastermind behind the video clip are in police custody for investigations.

Federal police are expected to reveal more details on the arrests in a statement later today.

Meanwhile, Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Adam today said he would seek the expertise of multimedia specialists in Jakarta to ascertain the authenticity of the video clip.

He said he would reveal the outcome of the findings in “three of four days” from Jakarta after consultation with the experts.

Lokman, who left for Jakarta yesterday, said the multimedia specialists are a UK company based in Indonesia and it carries out work for legal cases.

“We will announce the findings live from Jakarta if the video is genuine or was edited and fake,” Lokman said.

“We will hand over the official report of the findings to the police and the opposition chief Datuk Ismail Sabri. If the findings say that the persons in the video matched Azmin and Haziq, I do not think Azmin can say anything anymore.”