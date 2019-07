KUALA LUMPUR: Six people, including former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Aziz, were arrested on Sunday allegedly over the production and distribution of a gay sex video purportedly involving Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Federal police CID director Comm Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the six men, aged 25 to 38, were nabbed at various locations to assist in investigations.

Huzir said investigators were trying to ascertain the identity of the mastermind, who is believed to be among the six held.

He did not discount the possibility of more people being detained over the case.

Asked if any of the suspects would be charged in court soon, he said it was too early to say.

“We’re still investigating and we will discuss this later.”

On June 11, a video showing two men in a compromising position in bed was uploaded on social media.

Subsequently, three more similar videos appeared.

Haziq subsequently admitted publicly that he was one of the two men in the video and claimed Mohamed Azmin was the other person.

Mohamed Azmin denied he was involved, and said he was being slandered “by those resorting to gutter politics”.

On Saturday, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador revealed that the mastermind had been identified.

He said police then submitted its findings to the Attorney-General’s Chambers but it was returned for further evidence-gathering.

Meanwhile, Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Adam said he would get multimedia specialists in Jakarta to determine the authenticity of the videos.

He said he would reveal the findings of the forensic experts in “three or four days”.

Lokman, who left for Jakarta today, said the multimedia specialists were from a UK company based in Indonesia that works on legal cases.