Haziq died of complications arising from clogged heart blood vessels - MOH

KUALA LUMPUR: National archer Haziq Kamaruddin died (pix) of complications arising from clogged heart blood vessels due to coronary artery atherosclerosis yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Forensic Medical Services head Datuk Dr Zahari Noor said so far, there was no evidence to show that the 27-year-old Olympian’s death was linked to Covid-19 vaccination.

“The post-mortem was completed after a Covid-19 test taken tested negative for the virus. The autopsy results showed death due to complications arising from clogged heart blood vessels due to atherosclerosis.

“However, further investigations are underway and also some laboratory analysis results are pending,” the Senior Forensic Medicine Consultant said in a statement today.

Haziq, who had represented the country at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics, was reported to have collapsed at his home at about 8am yesterday. He was rushed to Kajang Hospital before pronounced dead at 9.37am.

After the post-mortem at the Kajang Hospital last night, Haziq was buried at the Taman Koperasi Serkam Darat Cemetery in Merlimau, Melaka, at 1.40am today.

Haziq was among the over 200 athletes and officials making preparations for the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, complete with the taking of the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19 on May 4.

In a decade of representing the country, Haziq won the gold medal at the 2011 Asian Grand Prix in Laos and the bronze at the 2019 Asia Cup in the Philippines, besides winning four golds and two silvers in the individual and team events at the SEA Games editions from 2011 to 2019. -Bernama