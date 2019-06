PETALING JAYA: Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz has lodged a police report “to rebut accusations” against him made by “netizens, cybertroopers, PKR deputy Youth leader Hilman Idham and others” over the sex video depicting two men in a homosexual act.

He was spotted at the Kelana Jaya police station at about 3pm today but when approached by theSun, he declined to give any details on the advice of a man who claimed to be lawyer.

But shortly after, a copy of the police report appeared on his Facebook page.

In the report, Haziq accused Hilman, who is also Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s political secretary, of threatening him to force him to withdraw his allegations against the minister.

The content of the police report is similar to his second Facebook page post alleging that it was Mohamed Azmin who recorded the video of them together.

He said he met Hilman at the Zest Restaurant in the Marriot Hotel in Putrajaya on “the fateful day” where he was asked by Hilman to deny that he was with Azmin.

It is understood that by “the fateful day” he meant May 11, the day the video recording was allegedly made.

He said when Hilman asked him to lie, he asked for more time “to consult my parents” and this angered Hilman.

“After I refused, he made threats and said ‘this’ will be shut down within 48 hours with or without my help to lie,“ he said.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador, who expressed shock over Haziq’s second Facebook post, confirmed an investigation paper on the case has been opened.

“We will probe just like any other case,“ he said.