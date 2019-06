PETALING JAYA: Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz (pix) has cut himself off from his family since June 11, a day before several gay sex videos went viral on WhatsApp.

The former aide in the video storm could not be reached by his family, his father Abdul Aziz Ibrahim told The Malaysian Insight today.

He said Haziq’s mother is sick, and he wants now is to hear from his son.

“We have not been in contact with our son ever since,” Abdul Aziz, 53, said.

“We do not even know his whereabouts. What news we get are all from the (various) media.”

Haziq had accused Economy Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, of being the other man in the video.

On Saturday, he challenged the PKR deputy president to sue him over their alleged tryst.

Azmin’s lawyer N. Surendran said he would not respond to such “attention-seeking” baits.

“Instead, all legal responses will be done as we see fit, according to our time-table and not that imposed by others,“ he said on Twitter yesterday.