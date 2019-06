PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin today said his senior private secretary Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz has been suspended from executing official duties with immediate effect.

Haziq was also asked to respond to a show cause letter issued by the ministry within three days from Wednesday.

“The ministry will not hesitate to end his service contract immediately if there is no response within the given time period,“ Shamsul Iskandar said at a press conference here.

Shamsul Iskandar said the suspension and issuance of the show cause letter was in response to Haziq’s actions which, he said, had brought down the image and affected the reputation of the current administration.

He was referring to a confession video made by Haziq that he was one of the two men in a viral gay sex video.

Shamsul Iskandar said that prior to the incident, Haziq’s character was not out of the ordinary and there were no complaints about his work ethics.

He also said he last contacted Haziq on Tuesday while on a working trip to Myanmar.

“I sent him a Whatsapp message asking him to come into office to explain himself, but received no reply.

“He hasn’t come into office since Tuesday, and is considered AWOL (absent without official leave),“ he said.

He also said Haziq was not in Sandakan for ministerial duties on May 11, which was a Saturday.

“I was in Sandakan on Wednesday, then left on Thursday,“ he said.

Shamsul Iskandar said he knew Haziq when the aide was still a student activist sometime in 2011 or 2012.

“We have also contacted his family but they don’t know his whereabouts either. They are not in communication with him.”