HDC committed to synergising halal certification efforts

KUALA LUMPUR: The Halal Development Corporation Bhd (HDC) is ready and committed to cooperating with relevant parties to synergise the halal certification efforts and facilitate a more sustainable and comprehensive trade promotion.

Chairman Khairul Azwan Harun said he is confident that a more comprehensive synergy between relevant agencies in the halal industry will be able to guarantee that Malaysia retains its lead in the global halal certification efforts.

“Such synergy is necessary for us to maintain our leading position, as there are many opportunities that we want to explore and for this, we need to set aside the culture of working in silos.

“We need to work together to ensure that we achieve the objectives of the Halal Industry Masterplan (HIMP) 2030,” he said to Bernama at the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2023 here today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that all relevant government departments and agencies will be coordinated under a Cabinet committee led by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to enhance halal certification aspects while strengthening the local halal industry’s competitiveness.

Khairul Azwan added that the HDC will also explore new technologies and innovations to ease the management of the halal certification process.

He said that the HDC is confident that it will be able to achieve or even surpass Malaysia’s RM63 billion halal export target by 2025.

He added that the HDC offers its certification services to Malaysian companies as well as foreign companies in order to maintain the integrity of the halal process -- from farm to fork -- and increase the number of global halal-certified companies that conform to Malaysia’s standards.

The corporation has also signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) and memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with several halal stakeholders to expand the halal ecosystem through areas of cooperation within the scope of the HIMP 2030.

The HDC has inked an MoU with the Perak State Agricultural Development Corporation to assist in the development of the Perak Halal Industrial Park, based on HDC’s halal industrial park development guidelines.

“This initiative is in line with the national effort to boost investments in the halal economy,” it said in a statement today.

Additionally, the HDC is also collaborating with the SME Bank to establish capacity building initiatives for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in terms of entrepreneurship and halal certification, as well as exploring opportunities for SMEs’ export market and internationalisation.

The corporation has also partnered with the Felcra Education Services Sdn Bhd to provide skills training, sharing of information, expertise and facilities, as well as workshops. -Bernama