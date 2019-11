BALIK PULAU: “There is none like him, he was the perfect son and very close to me,“ said Maznah Ramli, 58, mother of Aidil Azran Omar, 24, who died Saturday after being stabbed by a colleague at a delivery company.

Maznah said her late son was hardworking and that whenever he went out to eat with friends, he would never forget to call and buy food for the family.

“I still remember the night before the incident, he came to our room and snuggled up next to me and my husband. Even though he was an adult, he was like a baby around us,“ she said, holding back tears when met at her home in Jalan Baru here today.

She misses her son so much that just by looking at his car and motorcycle parked in the backyard could make her cry.

Earlier, Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) George Town office manager Rafidah Abdul Rahim and Teluk Bahang Assemblyman Zolkifly Md Lazim presented RM2,000 as funeral benefit to Maznah and her husband, Omar Ibrahim, 58.

Omar said his son did not show any change in behaviour, but added that he was a little sad that his son did not bid his mother goodbye on the day he was about to leave for work.

“Before this he never left the house without shaking and kissing our hands, but on the day of the incident he just shook my hand and pinched my cheeks,“ he said.

The government pensioner said he accepted the death of the youngest of the three siblings after five days of treatment at the Penang Hospital but had a tough time moving on.

In the 1.30pm incident on Nov 19, Aidil Azran was stabbed by a colleague at the Taman Symphony Garden, allegedly furious that he had often been late for work. — Bernama