GEORGE TOWN: The head of a unit in a government agency here has been remanded for six days from today, to facilitate the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC)’s investigations over alleged false claims of more than RM9,000.

The 39-year-old man, head of the administrative and finance unit of the agency, was detained after giving his statement at the MACC office in Seberang Perai at about 2pm yesterday before being taken to the magistrate’s court here today.

Magistrate Muhammad Azam Md Eusoff allowed the application submitted by investigating officer Ravinderjit Singh who informed the court that the suspect was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

The man was alleged to have submitted three false claims pertaining to the printing works and supply of office equipment worth more than RM9,000. — Bernama