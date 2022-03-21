Headmaster charged with abusing position by awarding contracts to wife, brother

KOTA KINABALU: A primary school headmaster was charged in the Sessions Court here today with 25 counts of using his position for gratification by rewarding contracts to companies belonging to his wife and younger brother.

Hussin Amid, 53, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before judge Abu Bakar Manat.

He was charged with committing the offences by awarding contracts for purchase of teaching aid and equipment for the school, worth RM36,466.15 from 2017 until 2019 to companies belonging to his wife Ammy Emelia Jamal, and a younger brother, Ahamadi Amid.

The offences were allegedly committed at the school , between Nov 10, 2017 and Oct 31, 2019.

Hussin was charged under Section 23 (1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine not less than five times the value of the gratification or RM10,000, which is higher, if found guilty.

He was allowed bail of RM10,000 with one local surety and also ordered to report himself at the Kota Kinabalu MACC office once in two months.

The court set May 24 for mention.

Prosecuting officer from MACC Nurul Izzati Sapiee prosecuted, while Hussin was represented by lawyer Nabilah Nursahar. — Bernama