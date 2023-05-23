Headmaster charged with CBT involving RM3,600 in rental of school’s vending machine

SHAH ALAM: A headmaster pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to seven counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) amounting to RM3,600 in the rental of the school’s vending machine.

Roslan Zakaria (pix), 48, was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code in his capacity as a public servant by not crediting the money into the account of the “Kumpulan Sumbangan Wang Awam (SUWA)” and was alleged to have used the money for his personal interests.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at the Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh branch of the Maybank Islamic Bhd between March 9, 2017, and Feb 10, 2019.

He faced imprisonment for up to 20 years and with whipping, and shall also be liable to fine, if found guilty.

Judge Rozilah Salleh allowed him bail of RM10,000 with one surety for all seven charges and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court, as well as report himself at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office once a month.

The court set June 5 for mention for submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC, Irna Julieza Maaras, prosecuted. while Roslan was unrepresented. -Bernama