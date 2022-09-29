Headmasters need not return as ordinary teachers: Minister

TANJUNG MALIM: Headmasters who hold the grade DG52 as administrators will not return to serve as regular teachers in primary schools as claimed earlier.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (pix) said this is because the matter had been decided in discussions at the Education Ministry (KPM) level with the Public Service Department (JPA) and the Finance ministry.

“The headmasters involved who have already attained the grade need not worry, such teachers will remain as headmasters for the duration and the details will be announced soon,“ he said at a press conference after attending the Sustainable Nature Exploration Programme III at the Sungkai Wildlife Conservation Centre (PKHL) here today.

On Sept 8, the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Adnan Mat was reported as requesting Radzi to look into allegations that headmasters as administrators holding DG52 grade will return to work as ordinary teachers in primary schools.

Before this, the media reported that about 200 headmasters in Peninsular Malaysia who will be promoted to DG52 in a two-year period are worried about their fate as they may be demoted to serve as ordinary teachers in primary schools.

Asked on the total number of teachers involved, Radzi said the data is being reviewed and he is confident it would not affect the promotion of other teachers.

“In this context, since they are school administrators, it doesn’t matter because some administrators will retire and some new ones are appointed. The matter will continue at the headmaster level and we will see later, that there will be no problems on the matter,“ he said. - Bernama