Healing benefits of plant-based diet

PETALING JAYA: Shifting from meat to a plant-based diet can be a little tricky, but the results can be amazing.

Some transition symptoms are inevitable as the body must adapt to the physical, mental and emotional changes.

“They include bloating, stomach aches, diarrhoea or constipation,” said Dr Latchana Thangarajo, a partner at Plant Based Health Alliance.

“Our gut is a muscle too and needs ‘training’ to adapt, just like our other muscles. Most participants usually get better after few days.

“Withdrawal symptoms from foods that we usually crave (salty, oily and sugary foods) are also considered mental and emotional barriers. However, it is important to keep your eye on the goal to achieve better health, looking for healthier substitutes, focusing on progress and not perfection, and not feeling too restricted or stressed.”

Once the transition phase is over, most achieve better mood and sleep, mental clarity and more energy.

Latchana said it is common to feel hungrier as plant-based foods are lower in calories despite their larger portions.

“That is the beauty of plant-based diets. You can eat until you are full, not starve yourself or feel restrictive and still achieve long term sustainable health benefits. Keep in mind that this is a plant-based diet with low SOS (sugar, oil, salt).

“Common benefits include weight loss, better bowel movement, more energy and better sleep. Different people react differently, so it is best to speak to a doctor or nutritionist if you are planning to make a switch to make sure you are doing it right.”

It could also help with prevention, control and possibly reversal of most chronic conditions, Latchana added.

Among other benefits are better blood sugar control (in some cases diabetes remission), blood pressure control, normalised cholesterol levels, reversal of fatty liver, eczema improvement and better management of certain autoimmune diseases.

“Many participants have reversed their condition without requiring medication, and those on medication have cut down and some even stopped just by changing their diet and lifestyle.

“However, do not adjust or stop medications by yourself without consulting a doctor. In some cases, we may need to start medications first and taper it later. It is done on a case-by-case basis,” she said.

Plant Based Health Alliance nutritionist Oo Yi Qian said the term “plant-based diet” is used in many ways, but it usually means getting the majority of one’s calories from plant foods. This can range from flexitarian (predominantly plant-based with some meat and seafood like in a Mediterranean diet) to vegan (no animal products).

“A whole-food, plant-based diet consists of grains, beans, legumes, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds while limiting processed foods such as salt, sugar and oil, and avoiding all kinds of animal products, including meat, seafood, dairy and eggs.”

“When a person changes from a conventional diet to a whole food plant-based diet, they often experience different stages depending on their starting point.”

Stage 1 (transition) is where whole food plant-based diets feature natural spices and flavours without added oil, salt and sugar that are included in many foods to make them more “craveable”.

“Taste buds and the body take some time to adjust and become more sensitive to natural tastes. Some may experience some withdrawal symptoms from things like sugar. Also, your digestive system needs time to adapt to a fibre-rich diet, so some people may experience bloating,” Oo added.

“Plant-based meals are low in calories, so you may need to eat more and more often.”

In Stage 2 (adaptation), the body and taste buds start getting used to the healthy and nutritious plant-based foods. The taste buds become more sensitive and the individual starts to enjoy natural tastes without unhealthy additions.

“In Stage 3 (thriving), the body starts to thrive. You can see and feel the health results. Check your scale and do a blood test. Many people see improvements in weight, cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar. Many also feel energised and even report how their skin starts to ‘glow’,” she added.