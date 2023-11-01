Health autonomy complex, involves financial aspect: Sarawak Deputy Premier

KUCHING: Health autonomy which is in line with the rights of Malaysia Agreement (MA63) is very complex because it involves financial aspects, said Deputy Premier of Sarawak, Datuk Seri Sim Kui Hian.

He said the financial implication in the national health care service is huge, besides the implications from the regulatory aspect of staffing.

“In a year, the Sarawak health department budget is RM2.5 billion, (and) that (amount) is not enough,“ he said after officiating the Hand Hygiene and Environmental Health Care seminar here, today.

He said a meeting on health autonomy will be held here on Jan 19.

According to him the meeting will be co-chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak Premier, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

On the reception of Covid-19 booster dose among Sarawakians, Dr Sim said only 10 per cent took the second dose of booster.

“We all know, whoever received the Pfizer vaccine must get a minimum of three doses, it’s compulsory. For those who got the Sinovac vaccine, we strongly advise people to get two booster doses of Pfizer, which is the best combination you can have,' he said.

The Ministry of Health encourages the booster doses for at-risk individuals aged 60 and above, chronic patients, individuals susceptible to severe Covid-19 infection (pregnant mothers or patients in hospital) and individuals aged 18 and above.

Currently, booster dose injections are offered at 1,293 vaccination centres (PPV) across the country, namely at 104 MOH hospitals, 754 health clinics and 435 private vaccination centres (PPV). - Bernama