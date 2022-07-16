Health awareness low as only 53% underwent screenings past one year: Khairy

IPOH: The government has launched a five-month campaign aimed at screening 1.5 million people because the level of health awareness in the country is still low, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix).

He said only about 53 per cent of Malaysian adults had undergone medical check-ups in the past one-year period and this was not satisfactory.

“Because of this, the National Health Screening initiative was implemented, running from July till December.

“In these five months, the Health Ministry (MOH) is targeting to screen 1.5 million Malaysians aged 40 and above who have never or have not undergone health check-ups for a long time,” he said when launching the Perak-level Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS) tour here today.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and state Health, Environment, Science and Green Technology Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin.

Khairy also urged the people to make full use of the free health screenings provided to the B40 group aged 40 and above by ProtectHealth Corporation under the Skim Peduli Kesihatan B40 (PeKa B40) or the Social Security Organisation’s (Perkeso) health screening programme for contributors.

“A total of six million people are eligible for PeKA B40 but so far only 600,000 people or 10 per cent have used the facility.

“So, please go for (free) health screenings during these five months. Early interventions can detect any disease.

“Do not wait until you are sick to go for medical examinations at clinics. Diabetes should be treated before it leads to amputation of a leg and strokes can also be prevented with early treatment,” he said. — Bernama