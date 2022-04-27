Health care assistant pleads not guilty to offering non-existent gold investment

KOTA BHARU: A health care assistant pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to 16 charges of cheating his colleague with a non-existent gold investment offer, involving a loss of RM61,050, last year.

Nurfatin Natasha Abdullah, 28, made the plea when the charges were read out to her before Judge Ahmad Bazli Bahruddin.

She was charged with committing the offence against Aida Masirah Mohd Salleh, 51, at Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital, Kubang Kerian between Nov 25 to Dec 21, 2021.

The charges were framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries an imprisonment for up to 10 years and is liable with fine, if found guilty.

According to the charge, Nurfatin Natasha was alleged to have deceived Aida Masirah, prompting the latter to transfer between RM500 to RM20,000 to two bank accounts.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Hanini Wan Ahmad Shukry did not offer bail as the case was serious and involved fraud, but Nurfatin Natasha, unrepresented, requested to be allowed bail.

Ahmad Bazli then set bail at RM16,000 for all charges and May 18 for mention. - Bernama