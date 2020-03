KOTA KINABALU: State Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi (pix) said outpatient treatment services at Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) clinic and emergency department (green zone) would be taken over by nearby health clinics in stages and be fully implemented starting Thursday (March 19) in light of the increasing Covid-19 cases and the growing number of individuals who turned up for health check.

However, she said emergency treatment for critical cases (red zone), semi-critical cases (yellow zone) and specialist clinics would still be provided at QEH.

“This measure is to enable the hospital to concentrate on managing Covid-19 patients.”

In addition, Christina said outpatient treatment at Papar Hospital would be taken over by Women and Children Health Clinic (Klinik Kesihatan Ibu Anak) Papar effective today (March 16) to allow the hospital to focus on providing screening for fever.

She said patients who were undergoing long-term treatment were encouraged to obtain their follow-up medication through the pharmacy services.

More information can be obtained from the State Health Department’s Pharmacy Services Division at 088-257258/088-210963.

She added that blood donation programme should continue to ensure the blood supply at the hospitals were not affected by the coronavirus.

She said blood donation campaigns involving not more than 50 people could be implemented by taking the necessary preventive measures.

Blood donors are encouraged to visit any hospital’s blood banks in Sabah.

The public are advised to obtain accurate information about Covid-19 on the Health Ministry’s website, moh.gov.my — TheBorneoPost