Health Department to intensify awareness on seeking early treatment -Uggah

KUCHING: The health department will intensify health education programmes for residents in the state, especially on the need to seek immediate medical treatment even if they have mild health conditions or symptoms.

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix, right) said this is vital especially with the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“My advice to all is to seek early medical intervention over symptoms like low grade fever, cough and sore throat and loss of the sense of smell.

“Anyone with these symptoms must come for testing and medical review by health personnel at the nearest hospital or health clinic,“ he said in a statement today.

Uggah who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman added that said such prompt action would save them and reduce brought-in-dead (BID) cases from longhouses and rural areas.

Meanwhile, commenting on the ten Covid-19 mortality cases recorded today, Uggah said the victims were aged between 29 to 79 years old.

“Out of the ten, six were BID. Four of six BID cases had some symptoms but did not seek early treatment. One of them had a history of coughing for a week and another one had fever for four days,“ he said.- Bernama