Health Dept apologises to patient for postponing surgery thrice

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Health Department is investigating the cause of postponement of a patient’s surgery at the Kulim Hospital.

Kedah Health director Dr Othman Warijo said effective improvement measures would be taken to ensure similar issues do not recur and the appointment process for surgery becomes more efficient and customer-friendly.

“The issue is about a patient’s surgery, which has been postponed thrice at the Kulim Hospital. The initial investigation found that the complaint was made about a male patient who has a lump on his shoulder.

“The patient’s name was included in the elective surgery list but it was postponed several times to make way for urgent cases,“ he said in a statement today.

Dr Othman said the management of the Kulim Hospital had contacted the complainant by phone and explained the actual situation behind the delays.

“Kedah JKN also acknowledged the difficulties faced by the patient due to the delay and has apologised to the patient and his family,“ he said. - Bernama