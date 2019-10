KOTA BARU: The Health Ministry is investigating the actual cause of death of a 30-year-old man in Manjung, Perak, yesterday, who was reported to be infected with Zika, a viral disease transmitted by the Aedes mosquito

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix) said they were conducting a detailed investigation into the case as the victim had symptoms of other illnesses while receiving treatment.

“The victim experienced vomiting and diarrhoea on Sept 26 and was admitted to the ward the next day (Sept 27). On Oct 1, the Perak Health Department received a notification that a man was suspected of having dengue and leptospirosis.

“The victim was later suspected to be infected with Zika virus but as reported by the World Health Organisation, the mortality rate for Zika is low,“ he said after opening the 21st Islamic Medical Association of Malaysia (IMAM) Annual Scientific Conference: Healthcare in The Digital Era here today.

Also present were IMAM president Dr Jeffrey Abu Hassan and Kelantan Health Department director Dr Zaini Hussin.

Dr Dzulkefly said full report from the tests would be known within two weeks.

“In other words, there is co-morbidity between leptospirosis (and) dehydration. This is the first case this year,” he said.

On Sept 29, he was transferred to the intensive care unit of the Manjung Hospital. — Bernama