Health Dept investigating case of two children who died of heatstroke

KOTA BHARU: Investigation is still in progress to determine the actual cause of death of two children who reportedly died of heatstroke.

This was confirmed by Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin via Whatsapp to Bernama today.

Prior to this, it was viralled on social media about the death of two children from heatstroke.

One of them, an 11-year-old boy, died at the Balai Health Clinic, in Bachok, and the other, a one-year and seven-month-old girl, was reported from Kampung Kota, here. She died last Tuesday. - Bernama