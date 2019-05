IPOH: The Perak Health Department will monitor housing areas located close to plastic waste dumpsites and will present a report on the health condition of residents in the area within a week.

State Health, Consumer Affairs, National Integration and Human Resource Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said he had instructed the department to conduct a detailed investigation and to get feedback from the residents.

“This is because dumpsites nearby housing areas have a negative impact on health and may cause skin irritation, respiratory problems and the people may experience dizziness if they are exposed to the stench over a long period.”

He said this to reporters after presenting the Social Security Organisation (Sosco) Employment Insurance System (EIS) benefits amounting RM36,862, to 18 recipients here, today.

Yesterday, the State Environment Department denied the presence of unmanaged plastic waste dumps in the jungles of Ipoh as reported and made viral by the international media.

Its director, Norazizi Adinan, said the trash which the international media had referred to were actually wastes which would be processed into fuel, at a premises operating at the IGB Industrial Area in Tasek. — Bernama