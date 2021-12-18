Health DG awarded PRCA Malaysia leadership award

KUALA LUMPUR: Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) was awarded this year’s Public Relations and Communication Association (PRCA) Malaysia Leadership Award for his leadership and his team’s hard work in effectively curbing the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

PRCA Malaysia in a statement, late night today said the award recognises and honours an exemplary and pro-active role in Covid-19 communications.

According to PRCA Malaysia president Andy See, Dr Noor Hisham with his calm tone, consistently kept the public updated, giving interviews and working long hours reflected dedication, commitment, sacrifice and resilience to provide the best service for the people and nation in facing the pandemic.

“For all his achievements as one of the key personalities in steering the nation, communicating to the public timely and effectively while holding our flag high in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, PRCA Malaysia is proud to name Tan Sri (Dr Noor Hisham) as the recipient of the PRCA Malaysia Leadership Award 2021,“ he said as quoted in the statement.

This year PRCA Malaysia recognises the dedication of the frontliners in continuing their devotion, time and energy to contain this pandemic and as a gesture of appreciation, Malaysia PR Awards (MPRA) contributed eight-course dinner that was delivered for 30 frontliners to showcase support for their commitment and unwavering efforts in managing Covid-19.

After an almost two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, MPRA 2021 made a comeback presenting a bigger line-up with more entry categories, an expanded judging panel and stronger integration with leading businesses through attractive sponsorship packages.

PRCA Malaysia was formed in 1999 as a formal association of consultants from specialist public relations and communications firms as well as in-house professionals in Malaysia.

-Bernama