Health DG: Contaminated Guaifenesin cough syrup not registered in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A cough syrup product, Guaifenesin Syrup TG Syrup, manufactured by QP Pharmachem Ltd. (Punjab, India), is not registered in Malaysia, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan.

He said this was based on checks on the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency’s (NPRA) registered product database.

“Consuming cough syrup products that are contaminated with unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol is toxic to humans, which can cause side effects such as abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury.

“This contaminated product is unsafe and its use, especially in children, may result in serious effects or death,” he said in a statement here today.

On April 25, the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued an alert about a contaminated cough syrup product, Guaifenesin Syrup TG Syrup, which was detected to contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol.

Dr Muhammad Radzi also advised those who may be taking the product to immediately stop consuming it and seek medical attention if they experience any side effects.

Members of the public who have any information regarding the sale of unregistered products in the market, can file a complaint through the Public Complaint Management System (SisPAA) portal at http://moh.spab.gov.my, or lodge a report at the nearest Pharmacy Enforcement Branch office, or contact 03-78413200 to enable appropriate action to be take by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“The public is also encouraged to file a complaint if there is any doubt about the quality and safety of the products used.

“The MOH will carry out continuous monitoring to ensure the quality, safety and efficacy of medicines are guaranteed, and the MoH will update the public on developments from time to time,” he said. - Bernama