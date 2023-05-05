Health DG: Covid-19 cases increase by three percent last week

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of Covid-19 cases reported during the 17th Epidemiological Week (ME 17/2023) from April 23 to 29, increased by three per cent from 4,817 cases in the previous week to 4,963 cases due to the festive season.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan in a statement today said that based on data from the Ministry of Health’s Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC), the number of admissions of Covid-19 patients to public health facilities also increased from 4.8 per cent per 100,000 population during the previous week to 5.8 per cent.

“Category one and two patients increased from 1.4 per cent to 1.8 per cent, while category three, four and five patients increased from 1.3 per cent to 2.0 per cent,” he said adding that the bed usage percentage in Covid-19 facilities increased by three per cent for non-critical and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients, while the number of patients requiring ventilators increased by 0.2 per cent.

He said most patients admitted to the hospital were high-risk groups such as individuals with comorbidities and the elderly but this did not burden health services and hospitals were operating as usual.

According to him, the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia is still under control and health services and hospital capacity are not affected.

Meanwhile, the ministry predicts a slight increase in Covid-19 cases following the movement and gatherings during the recent Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Wesak Day celebrations and advises the public to wear a face mask if they have symptoms during visiting activities to protect their families, neighbours, and friends from getting infected with Covid-19.

Students, teachers and school personnel are also urged to practise the prescribed standard operating procedure to curb Covid-19 infections. - Bernama