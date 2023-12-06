Health DG: Cumulative cases of dengue fever up 158% as of June 3

KUALA LUMPUR: The cumulative number of dengue fever cases from January to June 3 has increased by 158 per cent with 48,712 cases reported compared with 18,883 cases for the same period last year.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said during the same period, a total of 34 deaths due to dengue fever complications were recorded compared with 12 deaths reported in 2022.

In the 22nd Epidemiological Week (ME22), from May 28 to June 3, he said the number of dengue fever cases was 2,455 compared with 2,638 cases in the previous week - a drop of 183 cases.

“Three deaths due to dengue fever complications were reported in the ME22 this year,” he said in a statement on the current dengue fever situation in the country today.

Regarding the number of hotspot localities on ME22, he said it showed an increase with 82 hotspot localities detected compared with 72 hotspot localities in the previous week.

“A total of 62 localities are in Selangor, nine localities in Penang, five localities each in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, four localities in Sabah and one each in Kedah and Perak,” he said.

As for chikungunya surveillance, Dr Muhammad Radzi said one case was recorded in Selangor in ME22, bringing the cumulative number of chikungunya cases to 135.

“For Zika surveillance, a total of 1,163 blood samples and 57 urine samples were screened for Zika and the results were all negative,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said analysis of deaths due to dengue complications from 2020 to 2022, showed that the majority of patients were suffering from chronic diseases such as high blood pressure or hypertension at 27 per cent; diabetes (23 per cent) and obesity (23 per cent).

“Hyperlipidemia (eight per cent), heart disease (seven per cent) and kidney disease (six per cent). This shows that dengue patients with chronic diseases are more prone to serious complications and death,” he said.

He said the early symptoms of dengue fever such as high fever accompanied by pain behind the eyes, headache, joint or muscle pain and dizziness should not be taken lightly, especially for those suffering from chronic diseases.

He also advised the public to ensure that there are no potential breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes inside and outside the house. -Bernama