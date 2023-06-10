Health DG: Dengue cases down 0.5% last week

PUTRAJAYA: The number of dengue fever cases decreased by 11 cases or 0.5 percent to 2,299 cases in the 39th Epidemiological Week (ME32) from Sept 24 to 30, compared to 2,310 cases in the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said three deaths due to dengue fever complications were also recorded in ME39.

He said the cumulative number of dengue fever cases recorded so far was 89,474 cases compared to 43,544 in the corresponding period last year, an increase of 45,930 cases or 105.5 percent.

“A total of 65 fatalities due to dengue fever complications were reported compared to 26 deaths for the same period last year,” he said in a statement here today.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said 60 hotspot localities were reported in ME39, with 46 in Selangor, nine in Kuala Lumpur, two localities each in Putrajaya and Penang and one each in Perak, Kelantan and Sarawak.

On chikungunya surveillance, he said six cases were recorded in ME39, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 175.

As for Zika surveillance, 2,535 blood samples and 241 urine samples were screened and the results were all negative. - Bernama