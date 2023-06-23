Health DG: Dengue cases up 5.8 pct in ME23, three deaths reported

PUTRAJAYA: The number of dengue cases increased by 5.8 per cent to 2,608 cases in the 23rd Epidemiological Week (ME23) from June 4-10 compared to 2,466 cases reported in the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, in a statement today, said three deaths due to dengue complications were also reported in ME23.

He said the cumulative number of dengue cases reported up to ME23 increased by 154.2 per cent to 51,331 cases compared to 20,194 cases for the same period in 2022.

“A total of 37 deaths due to dengue complications were reported compared to 13 deaths for the same period in 2022, which is an increase of 24 deaths,” he said.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said the number of dengue hotspot localities in ME23 increased to 95 localities compared to 82 in the previous week.

They include 71 localities in Selangor, 10 in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, six in Penang, four in Kedah and two each in Sabah and Perak.

As for chikungunya surveillance, Dr Muhammad Radzi said no cases were recorded in ME23, with the cumulative number of chikungunya cases currently at 135.

For Zika surveillance, a total of 1,191 blood samples and 63 urine samples were screened for Zika and the results were all negative, he said.

He also called for building structural damages that lead to stagnant water puddles to be repaired immediately to avoid them becoming Aedes mosquito breeding grounds.-Bernama