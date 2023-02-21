Health DG: Dengue cases up 9.3% last week

PUTRAJAYA: Four deaths due to dengue fever complications were reported in the seventh epidemiological week this year, from Feb 12 to 18, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a statement today, he said the number of dengue fever cases had also increased by 9.3 per cent to 2,149 during the same period as compared with 1,967 cases in the previous week.

The cumulative number of dengue fever cases reported so far is 15,243 compared to 4,950 cases in the corresponding period in 2022, an increase of 207.9 per cent or 10,293 cases.

“A total of 13 deaths due to dengue complications were also reported, compared to one death during the same period last year,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

According to him, some 79 hotspot localities were reported last week, of which 53 were in Selangor, Sabah (20), Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (four) and Penang (two).

For chikungunya surveillance, Dr Noor Hisham said eight cases were recorded in the seventh epidemiological week this year, with four cases in Penang, three in Selangor and one each in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, bringing the cumulative total to 47.

As for Zika surveillance, he said a total of 328 blood samples and one urine sample were screened, and the results were all negative.

Meanwhile, he reminded the public to to remain vigilant when carrying out outdoor activities during Aedes mosquitoes’ peak biting periods which is 6 am to 8 am and 6 pm to 8 pm. - Bernama