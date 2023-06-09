Health DG: MeDC@ST 3.0 to be fully developed in 2026

PUTRAJAYA: The new version of the Medical Device Centralised Online Application System (MeDC@St 3.0) will be fully developed in 2026, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan (pix).

He said MeDC@St 3.0 was upgraded from the previous version with the addition of nine main modules, including artificial intelligence (AI) technology, cloud computing, chatbox, system security enhancement and accelerated licencing and registration process.

“The development cost is estimated at RM20 million, and it will be launched in stages starting in 2025,” he said in his speech at the signing ceremony of the MeDC@St 3.0 development consultancy service between the Medical Device Authority (MDA) and the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU) here today.

MeDC@St is an application system that regulates the licencing application process for the sale and advertising of medical devices in accordance with the Medical Device Act 2012 (Act 737) and the Medical Device Authority Act 2012 (Act 738).

It was launched by MDA on July 1, 2013, before being upgraded on Jan 3, 2019 and Feb 1, 2022.

MDA is a statutory body under the Health Ministry, established under Act 738 in 2012 to implement and enforce Act 737.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said the collaboration with MAMPU is to assist MDA in developing business and system requirements specifications following the Public Sector Application Systems Engineering Guidelines (KRISA) within the set timeframe.

Meanwhile, MAMPU director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad described the MeDC@St development initiative as strengthening the digitalisation of the public sector in line with Thrust 2 of the Public Sector Digitalisation Strategic Plan 2021-2025, that is to become a leader in inclusive and integrated digital service.

“The improvement of the existing system is a crucial element in enhancing the digital service delivery in the public sector to the people, to be more transparent and with integrity,” he said.

Rodzi said the collaboration between MAMPU and MDA is hoped to improve Malaysia’s position in the E-Government Development Index (EGDI), where last year, the country ranked 53rd out of 193 countries.

The EGDI aims to measure a country’s ability and readiness to leverage the use of communication and computer technology in government service delivery, with assessments made every two years. -Bernama