Health DG: Omicron overtaken Delta

PETALING JAYA: Omicron has surpassed Delta as the most common Covid-19 variation in Malaysia, according to Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

“The Health Ministry would like to inform the public that genomic sequencing has shown that the Omicron variant has started to replace the Delta variant as the main cause of transmission among Malaysians,” he said in a statement.

He said that it was of concern that the Omicron BA.2 variant saw an increase in transmission between January and March.

“The BA.2 variant increased to 27.1% (of cases) compared to 0.9% in January and 2.7% in February. This rapid increase is something that needs to be paid attention to.

“BA.2 may cause higher rates of transmission compared to the other sub-lineage of the Omicron variant,” he said.