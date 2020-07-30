Health DG, police and MMA express concern, frustration over absolute disregard for Covid SOP among Najib supporters

PETALING JAYA: The fear of yet another cluster of Covid-19 taking shape has just become very real.

It has even gained a moniker – the Najib cluster.

The fear stems from a large crowd that gathered at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on Tuesday to await the verdict on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak on seven corruption charges. Najib was found guilty of all charges.

The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) is worried that the cluster, if it emerges, will be too difficult to manage, while the police are looking for the organisers of the gathering.

Health Director-General Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, the man behind Malaysia’s success in the Covid-19 war so far, was visibly dejected.

MMA president Dr N. Ganabaskaran observed that there had been no attempt at social distancing, making it a challenge to control the spread of the coronavirus.

“New clusters can also emerge if there are cases that can be traced back to this gathering,” he said.

He also pointed out that contact tracing would be difficult as there is now no restrictions on movement and the ban on interstate travel has been lifted.

Ganabaskaran called out the authorities for not taking pre-emptive steps to handle the situation, leaving the country exposed to another round of Covid-19 threat.

“There was no crowd control. The authorities should have instructed the crowd to leave or limit the number of supporters as soon as they saw a crowd building up,” he added.

To illustrate the magnitude of the risk, he pointed out that a total of 3,347 cases were traced back to the Sri Petaling tabligh cluster alone.

Noor Hisham said the only option is to watch for a rise in the number of cases in the next two weeks.

“There’s nothing we can do now as it has already happened.

“We can only hope that there will not be any large-scale outbreak from what happened on Tuesday,” he added.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said organisers of the gathering had earlier been advised to ensure that everyone assembled in an orderly manner and took precautions against Covid-19.

He said the organisers had met with Sentul police a week earlier to discuss the matter and were advised to ensure that social distancing and other precautionary steps are practised by the supporters.

“They were advised and we allowed the gathering but it got out of hand.

“We gave warnings and advised them at the scene but it went unheeded. Why do we need to invite trouble? We should take care of ourselves. In the end, the police and Health Ministry are blamed when everyone should be responsible for their own wellbeing during this pandemic.”

Mazlan said an individual lodged a police report on the matter and the organisers of the gathering will be questioned in the ongoing investigations.

The matter was also raised at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

In response to a question from Jelutong MP R.S.N. Rayer, Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said MPs who attended the gathering would not be barred as long as they do not show symptoms of Covid-19.

“I don’t have the right to control the movement of MPs outside Parliament. We do not know if there are Covid-19 positive cases who could have infected MPs.”

He told Lumut MP Datuk Mohd Hatta Md Ramli that it was for the Health Ministry to decide whether the MPs present at the court complex should take a swab test.

