Health DG raises concern as infectivity rate rises to 1.0

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s Covid-19 infectivity rate (R value) has surged back to 1.0, possibly indicating that the number of Covid-19 infections may arise in the days ahead.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said that the country’s R value recorded a figure of 1.0 yesterday.

“This suggests that the daily cases are steadily increasing, and we are concerned if this trend continues,“ he remarked on his official Twitter account.

He also reminded everyone to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) and for the vulnerable groups to get a booster dose immediately when an appointment is given.

Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had previously said that an Rt above 1.0 indicates the possibility of a new Covid-19 wave, like what Malaysia experienced at the beginning of the third wave.

Figures shared in the post show that Putrajaya has the highest Rt among states and Federal Territories with 1.16.

This was followed by 1.04 in Kuala Lumpur, 1.03 in Selangor, and 1.02 in Kelantan.

The lowest Rt recordings were logged in Sarawak (0.87), Perak (0.88), Terengganu (0.90), and Labuan — which did not have an Rt record due to its low number of daily infections.