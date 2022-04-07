Health DG: Recoveries surpass new Covid cases

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s Covid-19 recovered cases exceeded the number of new infections yesterday when 21,029 recoveries were reported, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 4,083,183, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said new cases remained below the 15,000 mark for five consecutive days but showed a slight increase to 12,105 from 12,017 on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases to 4,280,591.

“Of the new cases, 564 cases were admitted to hospitals with 221 cases or 39.2 cases were in categories three, four and five, while 343 cases or 60.8 per cent were in categories one and two,” he said in a statement today.

On the use of specialised health facilities for Covid-19 cases, Dr Noor Hisham said only Selangor recorded over 50 per cent usage of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds at 55 per cent.

However, no state recorded over 50 per cent of bed usage at the Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC).

He said the number of Covid-19 patients requiring respiratory support decreased to 122, with the ventilator usage rate being 14 per cent.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said no new clusters were recorded yesterday and that 151 clusters are still active.

The national Covid-19 infectivity rate or Rt remained at 0.86 yesterday, with Selangor recording the highest value at 0.99 and Labuan the lowest at 0.00. ― Bernama