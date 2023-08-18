Health DG: Trend of influenza infections in country stable

PUTRAJAYA: The current trend of influenza infections in the country has recorded stable readings, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan.

He said the rate of consultancy for Influenza-Like illness (ILI) cases is between 6.14 and 6.44 per cent whereas the rate of ward admission of patients with a severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) is between 6.98 per cent and 8.79 per cent throughout last month.

“Laboratory surveillance activities, conducted by the Institute for Medical Research (IMR) and National Public Health Laboratory (MKAK), also did not detect any abnormalities or changes or mutations in the influenza virus that is contagious at this point,“ he said in a statement today.

Epidemics caused by seasonal influenza viruses will cause mild fever in many individuals and the infection tends to occur throughout the year and can attack all ages.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said the rise in the recorded infection trend involves the influenza virus that is 54 per cent Influenza A (H1N1); 40 per cent Influenza A (H3); five per cent SARS-CoV-2, and one per cent Influenza B in the 31st Epidemiological Week (ME 31/2023) which is for the period from July 30 to Aug 5.

There are 19 clusters of respiratory infections other than Covid-19 reported in ME 31/2023, increasing from 18 clusters reported in ME 30/2023 which is for the period July 23 to 29.

“A total of 155 cases are involved in the clusters.

“The total cumulative clusters reported until ME 31/2023 is 199 compared to 282 for the same period in 2022, that is a drop of 83 (29.4 per cent),” he said.

Dr Muhammad Radzi also said the highest clusters reported were in primary and secondary schools, and this is a total of 101 clusters that is 50.8 per cent, followed by 40 clusters or 20.1 per cent in kindergartens.

“There were no cases of deaths reported in all clusters recorded throughout this year,“ he added. -Bernama