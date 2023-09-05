Health DG: Two instant noodle products safe for consumption

KUALA LUMPUR: Two instant noodles, namely Penang Ah Lai White Curry Noodle and Indomie Special Chicken Flavoured Instant Noodles that were ordered to be recalled following the detection of ethylene oxide, have been confirmed to be safe for consumption and complied with the stipulated legislation.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan (pix) said this was confirmed based on laboratory analysis carried out on samples of the two types of instant noodles.

“For imported food, the Health Ministry (MOH) implements six levels of inspection at the country’s entry points based on risks.

“For Level 5 inspection, which is Hold, Test and Release (TUL), food products entering the country will be held and analysed first and only food products that comply with the standards are released for the Malaysian market,” he said in a statement today.

He said that from 2022 to April this year, a total of 317 samplings for the purpose of TUL had been carried out and, of the total, 37 (11.67 per cent) were TUL sampling on instant noodle products of various brands for ethylene oxide parameters.

Dr Muhammad Radzi also said that the MOH will cooperate with the companies involved to ensure that products found to be non-compliant are withdrawn from the market.

For more information regarding the issue, consumers can contact the nearest District Health Office, or visit the website http://moh.spab.gov.my or the Food Safety and Quality Division (BKKM) Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bkkmhq.

Previously, the MOH had ordered a voluntary recall of the Penang Ah Lai White Curry Noodle product for the batches expiring on Aug 25, 2023 from the Malaysian market following the detection of ethylene oxide in the product and the Indomie Special Chicken Flavoured Instant Noodles.

The MOH had also issued a directive to hold, test and release the Indomie Special Chicken Flavoured instant noodle product from Indonesia at all entry points of the country and urged its manufacturer to voluntarily recall the affected products from the market.

Ethylene oxide is a chemical gas that is carcinogenic and is often used as pesticides. It is also an active ingredient in detergents, not allowed to be used on surfaces that come into contact with food. -Bernama