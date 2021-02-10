Health issues affect life of 150kg obese Kelantan woman

KOTA BHARU, Feb 10: Obesity and a host of other health problems have severely affected the life of a 40-year-old woman in Taman Desa Rimbunan Peringat here.

Rosmarina Che Ghani, who weighs 150 kilogramme said her weight and swollen feet made it difficult for her to move and the health issues stemming for her weight had also caused her to slip into a coma for 12 days last December.

“Obesity causes me to suffer from various diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, and chronic asthma, making me dependent on medications.

“Due to being overweight, I can only walk slowly by holding on to the walls inside the house and can only do light house chores,“ she said when met by reporters at her house today.

Rosmarina said it had never dawned on her that her weight would have so much impact on her life until she was rushed to Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in Kubang Kerian and placed in the Intensive Care Unit after slipping into a coma adding that this incident had made her determined to reduce her body weight and focus on her health.

According to Rosmarina, she is required to attend appointments with the hospital’s medical experts to check on her health complications.

“Usually within a month I have to attend up to two appointments, but due to financial and transportation constraints, I often had to change the dates or not attend at all,“ she added.

Rosmarina said her health issues had also forced her to stop operating her small food business three years ago.

Life became more difficult after her husband Ahmad Dusuki Aziz, 40, who worked as a security guard at a nearby factory was retrenched in December, she said.

“However, I am grateful for the cash assistance of RM250 from the Social Welfare Department that I received to be used for my medical needs as well as to cover the commuting cost to the hospital,” she added.

Rosmarina hoped she could get an electric wheelchair to help her move around and a bed as she now sleeps on a chair.

Those who wish to donate and ease Rosmarina’s burden can channel their contributions to her Bank Simpanan Nasional account at 0301441000154726.- Bernama