Health Minister calls for discussions on proposal for dispensing separation

KUALA LUMPUR: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad today called for thorough discussions and studies on the proposal for the separation of prescribing and dispensing in the country.

Although dispensing separation is seen as important, it has to be implemented after taking into account patient suitability, interest and need, he said.

“On the separation of the functions of the clinic and pharmacy, we are now talking to the two sides. I have emphasised the importance of patient-centric care or patient-centred methodology, and it must be patient-based.

“To get there, we have to understand and take several parameter calculations if we want to implement the practice which is in place in other countries,“ he said after launching the 1st World Congress on Falls and Postural Stability 2019 (1st WCFPS 2019) which will take place from Dec 4 to 7.

Dzulkefly said that if the system is implemented without careful consideration, various issues and problems involving patients can arise, such as the patient having difficulty finding a pharmacy after getting the prescription.

“So, in the end, I see as important the welfare and convenience that you must serve. Nevertheless, I feel there is still room for discussion,“ he said.

Malaysia will host the inaugural WCFPS 2019, which is scheduled to be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Organised by the Malaysian Society of Geriatric Medicine (MSGM) and British Geriatrics Society (BGS), the conference is expected to host 1,000 international and local delegates and will see leading global experts in the line-up of plenary speakers.

Dzulkefly said it is crucial for Malaysia to make early preparation and create awareness of the problem older adults face while the nation faces an ageing population by 2020.

“Early awareness is important. Many have talked of the ageing population but not many see what preparation has to be made. So, we hope we will benefit from this congress,“ he said.

Dzulkefly said older people have the highest risk of death or serious injury arising from a fall and the risk increases with age and, in Malaysia, preliminary results of the National Health and Morbidity Survey in Older Persons in 2018 shows that 15% of older Malaysians fall at least once a year.

Meanwhile, the organising chairman of the 1st WCFPS 2019, Dr Tan Maw Pin, said the objectives of the congress are to unite all agencies internationally to address the pressing issue of fall prevention in older adults to make the world a safer and better place for older people. — Bernama